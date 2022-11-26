Bring holiday cheer to your brand with a polished Christmas logo animation. This festive 3D reveal frames your mark with pine branches, ornaments, gifts and gentle snowfall for a cozy seasonal vibe. Use it as an intro or outro to wrap content with style. Customize your logo, tagline, font and palette, including background, leaves, ornaments and gift colors. Add your own soundtrack for the perfect mood. Elegant motion, glossy glints and a clean centered layout make it work across industries and platforms—ready to spread warmth and win attention.