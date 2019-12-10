Bring holiday cheer to your audience with a festive Christmas story design. This vertical animation features glowing string lights, pine branches, a warm wood backdrop, and playful ornaments like candy canes and a gingerbread character. Add your headlines and logo to share greetings, announcements, or invitations with a cozy seasonal vibe. Personalize text, adjust colors, and make it yours in moments. Perfect for brands, creators, and families who want an eye-catching holiday greeting or event teaser for social media.