Youtube intro for cooking channel
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Christmas Story - Original - Poster image

Christmas Story

00:12 · 1080p (1080x1920) · 30 fps · 1 image · 4 texts · 1 font · 1 audio
Story video
Christmas
Festive
Greeting Card
String lights
2.3Kexports
rating
Bring holiday cheer to your audience with a festive Christmas story design. This vertical animation features glowing string lights, pine branches, a warm wood backdrop, and playful ornaments like candy canes and a gingerbread character. Add your headlines and logo to share greetings, announcements, or invitations with a cozy seasonal vibe. Personalize text, adjust colors, and make it yours in moments. Perfect for brands, creators, and families who want an eye-catching holiday greeting or event teaser for social media.
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Templates
Video Types
Intro
Music Visualization
Lyric Video
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Promo
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Story Video
Logo Animation
Outro
Animation Elements
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Overlay
Subscribe Animation
Animated Background
Stream Elements
Discover
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Newest templates
Best selling
Our top picks
Solutions
Video Essentials
Intro Maker
Outro Maker
Logo Animation
Slideshow Maker
Promo Videos
Stream Overlays
Photo Video Maker
Christmas Cards
Animation Maker
Music & Audio Visuals
Music Visualizer
Lyric Video Maker
Music Video Maker
Sound Wave Generator
Audio Waveform
Spotify Canvas Maker
Mockups
Mockup Generator
iPhone Mockups
T-Shirt Mockups
Hoodie Mockups
Phone Mockups
Motion Design Elements
Lower Thirds
Like & Subscribe Animation
Kinetic Typography
Animated Text Generator
Animated Backgrounds
Video Transitions
Motion Graphics
YouTube Overlays
Pricing
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Simple Video Tools
Blog
Motion Graphics Glossary
Extension for Adobe
Partnerships
Affiliate Program
Sell Your Templates
Design Community
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Help
About Us
Contact Us