Chromatic Smear Lyrics

Transform your track into a high‑impact lyric video. This template blends bold kinetic typography with audio‑reactive waveform visuals, glitch distortion, chromatic smears, and light leak accents. A clean on‑screen timer and dark neon palette keep everything performance‑ready and club‑friendly. Ideal for artist releases, teasers, and promos across social and streaming platforms. Easily sync lyrics, drop in your logo, and fine‑tune colors and effects for your sound. Deliver a striking, energetic music visualization in minutes.