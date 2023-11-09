Youtube intro for cooking channel
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Chromatic Smear Lyrics - Original - Poster image

Chromatic Smear Lyrics

Up to 2h · 2K (2560x1440) · 24 fps · 1 song · 1 image · 2 texts · 4 fonts
Lyric video
Glitch
Music visualization
Music
Audio reactive
45.2Kexports
rating
Transform your track into a high‑impact lyric video. This template blends bold kinetic typography with audio‑reactive waveform visuals, glitch distortion, chromatic smears, and light leak accents. A clean on‑screen timer and dark neon palette keep everything performance‑ready and club‑friendly. Ideal for artist releases, teasers, and promos across social and streaming platforms. Easily sync lyrics, drop in your logo, and fine‑tune colors and effects for your sound. Deliver a striking, energetic music visualization in minutes.
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Log in
Menu
Templates
Video Types
Intro
Music Visualization
Lyric Video
Slideshow
Promo
Mockups
Story Video
Logo Animation
Outro
Animation Elements
Motion Title
Overlay
Subscribe Animation
Animated Background
Stream Elements
Discover
All
Newest templates
Best selling
Our top picks
Solutions
Video Essentials
Intro Maker
Outro Maker
Logo Animation
Slideshow Maker
Promo Videos
Stream Overlays
Photo Video Maker
Christmas Cards
Animation Maker
Music & Audio Visuals
Music Visualizer
Lyric Video Maker
Music Video Maker
Sound Wave Generator
Audio Waveform
Spotify Canvas Maker
Mockups
Mockup Generator
iPhone Mockups
T-Shirt Mockups
Hoodie Mockups
Phone Mockups
Motion Design Elements
Lower Thirds
Like & Subscribe Animation
Kinetic Typography
Animated Text Generator
Animated Backgrounds
Video Transitions
Motion Graphics
YouTube Overlays
Pricing
Resources
Tools & Content
Simple Video Tools
Blog
Motion Graphics Glossary
Extension for Adobe
Partnerships
Affiliate Program
Sell Your Templates
Design Community
Champion Authors
Support & Help
Help
About Us
Contact Us