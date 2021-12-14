Youtube intro for cooking channel
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Cinematic Light Logo - Original - Poster image

Cinematic Light Logo

00:08 · 1080p (1920x1080) · 30 fps · 1 image · 1 text · 1 font · 1 audio
Logo animation
Cinematic
3D motion graphics
Intro
Outro
9.9Kexports
rating
Elevate your branding with a cinematic logo reveal framed by sweeping spotlights, atmospheric fog, and a gleaming reflective stage. This 3D motion graphics sting delivers an elegant, mysterious tone ideal for intros and outros. Customize your logo, tagline, and light colors to match your identity, then export a polished brand bumper in minutes. Smooth camera drift, subtle fades, and premium metallic shading bring your mark to life with unforgettable presence. Perfect for channels, promos, trailers, presentations, and more when you need a bold, professional introduction that sets the mood instantly.
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Templates
Video Types
Intro
Music Visualization
Lyric Video
Slideshow
Promo
Mockups
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Logo Animation
Outro
Animation Elements
Motion Title
Overlay
Subscribe Animation
Animated Background
Stream Elements
Discover
All
Newest templates
Best selling
Our top picks
Solutions
Video Essentials
Intro Maker
Outro Maker
Logo Animation
Slideshow Maker
Promo Videos
Stream Overlays
Photo Video Maker
Christmas Cards
Animation Maker
Music & Audio Visuals
Music Visualizer
Lyric Video Maker
Music Video Maker
Sound Wave Generator
Audio Waveform
Spotify Canvas Maker
Mockups
Mockup Generator
iPhone Mockups
T-Shirt Mockups
Hoodie Mockups
Phone Mockups
Motion Design Elements
Lower Thirds
Like & Subscribe Animation
Kinetic Typography
Animated Text Generator
Animated Backgrounds
Video Transitions
Motion Graphics
YouTube Overlays
Pricing
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Blog
Motion Graphics Glossary
Extension for Adobe
Partnerships
Affiliate Program
Sell Your Templates
Design Community
Champion Authors
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Help
About Us
Contact Us