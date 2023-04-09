Digital Rays Reveal - Square

Launch your videos with a striking 3D logo animation. Light rays converge to assemble your mark, building to an epic neon glow and clean central lockup with an optional tagline. Perfect for intros and outros, this cinematic, futuristic look features minimal design, radiant starbursts, and subtle glitch accents. Easily customize your logo, font, tagline, and colors to match your brand. Optimized for multiple aspect ratios, it’s a fast, polished way to add professional identity to any content.