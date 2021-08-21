Youtube intro for cooking channel
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Energy Speaker Viz - Original - Poster image

Energy Speaker Viz

Up to 2h · 2K (2560x1440) · 30 fps · 1 song · 1 image · 2 texts · 2 fonts
Music visualization
3D motion graphics
Music
Futuristic
Glow
15.4Kexports
rating
Bring your music to life with a neon 3D visualizer built around a glowing speaker core. Pulsing circular spectrums, equalizer bars and HUD rings react to your audio in real time, showcasing your logo, track and artist. Tweak colors, tint and glow, and dial in frequency ranges to match any genre—from electronic to hip‑hop to rock. Perfect for YouTube, premieres, teasers and label drops. Create a bold, futuristic look that’s clean, dynamic and instantly on‑brand.
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Menu
Templates
Video Types
Intro
Music Visualization
Lyric Video
Slideshow
Promo
Mockups
Story Video
Logo Animation
Outro
Animation Elements
Motion Title
Overlay
Subscribe Animation
Animated Background
Stream Elements
Discover
All
Newest templates
Best selling
Our top picks
Solutions
Video Essentials
Intro Maker
Outro Maker
Logo Animation
Slideshow Maker
Promo Videos
Stream Overlays
Photo Video Maker
Christmas Cards
Animation Maker
Music & Audio Visuals
Music Visualizer
Lyric Video Maker
Music Video Maker
Sound Wave Generator
Audio Waveform
Spotify Canvas Maker
Mockups
Mockup Generator
iPhone Mockups
T-Shirt Mockups
Hoodie Mockups
Phone Mockups
Motion Design Elements
Lower Thirds
Like & Subscribe Animation
Kinetic Typography
Animated Text Generator
Animated Backgrounds
Video Transitions
Motion Graphics
YouTube Overlays
Pricing
Resources
Tools & Content
Simple Video Tools
Blog
Motion Graphics Glossary
Extension for Adobe
Partnerships
Affiliate Program
Sell Your Templates
Design Community
Champion Authors
Support & Help
Help
About Us
Contact Us