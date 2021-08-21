Energy Speaker Viz

Bring your music to life with a neon 3D visualizer built around a glowing speaker core. Pulsing circular spectrums, equalizer bars and HUD rings react to your audio in real time, showcasing your logo, track and artist. Tweak colors, tint and glow, and dial in frequency ranges to match any genre—from electronic to hip‑hop to rock. Perfect for YouTube, premieres, teasers and label drops. Create a bold, futuristic look that’s clean, dynamic and instantly on‑brand.