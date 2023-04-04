Youtube intro for cooking channel
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Epic Football Reveal - Original - Poster image

Epic Football Reveal

00:06 · 4K (3840x2160) · 25 fps · 1 image · 1 text · 1 font · 1 audio
Logo animation
Intro
Sports & Fitness
3D motion graphics
Cinematic
19Kexports
rating
Kick off your content with a powerful stadium logo reveal. This cinematic 3D scene drops your brand into a rain-soaked football pitch, framed by storm clouds, intense floodlights, and thick fog. Smooth camera movement and a centered layout keep focus on your logo and tagline while the moody, dark palette delivers a premium sports identity. Ideal for match intros, highlight reels, team branding, and broadcast bumpers. Customize colors and text to match your club or league, then export a bold, professional intro or outro that energizes fans and viewers.
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Menu
Templates
Video Types
Intro
Music Visualization
Lyric Video
Slideshow
Promo
Mockups
Story Video
Logo Animation
Outro
Animation Elements
Motion Title
Overlay
Subscribe Animation
Animated Background
Stream Elements
Discover
All
Newest templates
Best selling
Our top picks
Solutions
Video Essentials
Intro Maker
Outro Maker
Logo Animation
Slideshow Maker
Promo Videos
Stream Overlays
Photo Video Maker
Christmas Cards
Animation Maker
Music & Audio Visuals
Music Visualizer
Lyric Video Maker
Music Video Maker
Sound Wave Generator
Audio Waveform
Spotify Canvas Maker
Mockups
Mockup Generator
iPhone Mockups
T-Shirt Mockups
Hoodie Mockups
Phone Mockups
Motion Design Elements
Lower Thirds
Like & Subscribe Animation
Kinetic Typography
Animated Text Generator
Animated Backgrounds
Video Transitions
Motion Graphics
YouTube Overlays
Pricing
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Simple Video Tools
Blog
Motion Graphics Glossary
Extension for Adobe
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Sell Your Templates
Design Community
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Help
About Us
Contact Us