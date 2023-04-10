Fast Energetic Logo - Vertical

Ignite your brand with a fast, energetic 3D logo animation designed to hit hard and finish clean. Neon light trails, electric arcs, and cinematic fire effects combine to create a bold, futuristic reveal that’s perfect for intros and outros. The logo settles on a centered hold with an optional tagline, delivering a crisp, memorable finish. Customize colors to match your brand identity and export in multiple aspect ratios for any platform. If you want speed, impact, and modern polish, this electric logo animation is your go-to choice.