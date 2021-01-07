Youtube intro for cooking channel
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Fast Glitch Logo - Original - Poster image

Fast Glitch Logo

00:06 · 4K (3840x2160) · 30 fps · 1 image · 4 texts · 1 font · 1 audio
Logo animation
Intro
Glitch
Outro
Glitch artifacts
13Kexports
rating
Kick off or wrap up your videos with a high-impact glitch logo animation. This energetic title sequence hits fast with bold kinetic typography, neon glow, and razor-sharp slice transitions, then lands on a clean logo and tagline. It’s perfect for intros and outros across channels where you need a strong, modern, digital aesthetic. Easily customize colors, fonts, titles, logo, and tagline to match your brand. If you love glitch, distortion, and high-contrast visuals, this template delivers an eye-catching reveal in seconds.
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Wyatt&Company
by jdukeminier
amazingly easy to use!
excellent ui. literally a monkey could use this to edit video intros. quality of projects and templates is awesome. i'm seriously blown away.
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Try for free
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Log in
Menu
Templates
Video Types
Intro
Music Visualization
Lyric Video
Slideshow
Promo
Mockups
Story Video
Logo Animation
Outro
Animation Elements
Motion Title
Overlay
Subscribe Animation
Animated Background
Stream Elements
Discover
All
Newest templates
Best selling
Our top picks
Solutions
Video Essentials
Intro Maker
Outro Maker
Logo Animation
Slideshow Maker
Promo Videos
Stream Overlays
Photo Video Maker
Christmas Cards
Animation Maker
Music & Audio Visuals
Music Visualizer
Lyric Video Maker
Music Video Maker
Sound Wave Generator
Audio Waveform
Spotify Canvas Maker
Mockups
Mockup Generator
iPhone Mockups
T-Shirt Mockups
Hoodie Mockups
Phone Mockups
Motion Design Elements
Lower Thirds
Like & Subscribe Animation
Kinetic Typography
Animated Text Generator
Animated Backgrounds
Video Transitions
Motion Graphics
YouTube Overlays
Pricing
Resources
Tools & Content
Simple Video Tools
Blog
Motion Graphics Glossary
Extension for Adobe
Partnerships
Affiliate Program
Sell Your Templates
Design Community
Champion Authors
Support & Help
Help
About Us
Contact Us