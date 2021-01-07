Fast Glitch Logo

Kick off or wrap up your videos with a high-impact glitch logo animation. This energetic title sequence hits fast with bold kinetic typography, neon glow, and razor-sharp slice transitions, then lands on a clean logo and tagline. It’s perfect for intros and outros across channels where you need a strong, modern, digital aesthetic. Easily customize colors, fonts, titles, logo, and tagline to match your brand. If you love glitch, distortion, and high-contrast visuals, this template delivers an eye-catching reveal in seconds.