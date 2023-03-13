Fast Light Flash Logo

Make a powerful first impression with a fast, neon‑lit logo animation. Diagonal laser beams, strobe flashes, and a sleek dark backdrop guide the eye to your mark, while a clean final hold leaves room for a tagline. Perfect for intros or outros across tech, gaming, and cinematic branding. Easily customize light colors, add your logo, select a font, and edit the tagline for a tailored finish. The energetic pacing and modern 3D-to-flat reveal ensure high impact in just seconds.