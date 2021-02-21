Fast Rotating Logo
00:06 · 2K (2560x1440) · 30 fps · 1 image · 1 text · 1 font · 1 audio
1.9Kexports
Showcase your brand with a clean, minimal logo animation that spins in fast, catches a glossy light sweep, and settles with a clear tagline. This versatile design is perfect for intros and outros, keeping attention on your mark while staying elegant and modern. Easily customize colors and text to match your branding. The smooth, energetic reveal works across corporate, creative, and content channels alike, delivering a polished, professional first impression every time.