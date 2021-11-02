Kick off or close your videos with a sharp, energetic glitch logo animation. This dark, grungy, digital design delivers instant impact with fast distortion cues, scan sweeps, and bold typography. Add your logo and a short tagline, then fine-tune colors and fonts to match your brand. Perfect for creators, channels, and brands that want a modern, tech-forward edge. Use it as an intro or outro to level up your identity and keep viewers engaged from the first frame.