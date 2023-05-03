Glossy Reflection Loop

Make your brand shine with a sleek, glossy logo loop that’s built to impress. This transparent overlay features smooth reflections, subtle glow, and refined light sweeps that elevate any intro, outro, or idle screen. The seamless loop keeps your logo in motion without distractions, perfect for YouTube, streams, and presentations. Customize the glow and ray accents, adjust reflection intensity and speed, and keep original logo colors for a precise match. Deliver a polished, modern aesthetic that feels premium and professional—every time.