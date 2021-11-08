Impact Waves Logo

Ignite your brand with a cinematic cosmic logo animation. A vibrant energy ring, luminous lens flare and swirling smoke converge in a bold radial build to reveal your mark. This dramatic, neon‑infused design works perfectly as an intro or outro, delivering an epic yet elegant brand moment. Customize the logo and tagline, tune colors to match your palette, and export a striking ident that elevates videos, streams and promos with futuristic flair.