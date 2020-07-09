Instagram Products Promo

Showcase your products in a punchy vertical promo built for sales and e‑commerce. This vibrant story video features bold typography, flat design graphics, Memphis-inspired shapes, and smooth slide-ins to keep viewers engaged. Cycle through images with split-screen moments, highlight offers, and guide attention with colorful ribbons and blobs. Everything is easy to customize—images, fonts, and colors—so you can match any brand and launch fast. Ideal for social ads, holiday promotions, and product launches.