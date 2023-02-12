Youtube intro for cooking channel
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Light Rays Logo - Org - Poster image

Light Rays Logo

00:11 · 2K (2560x1440) · 30 fps · 1 image · 1 text · 1 font · 1 audio
Logo animation
Intro
Cinematic
3D motion graphics
Outro
4.3Kexports
rating
Deliver a powerful first impression with a cinematic logo reveal framed by a dramatic doorway of light. Volumetric light rays cut through atmospheric fog onto a reflective tiled floor, focusing attention on your brand. This 3D motion graphics template is perfect for intros and outros, with customizable colors and a dedicated tagline field. Its smooth, suspenseful build and high-contrast neon glow create a premium, modern look that suits a wide range of brands and channels. Make your logo the star with a clean, centered composition and elegant motion that feels bold yet refined.
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Templates
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Intro
Music Visualization
Lyric Video
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Promo
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Logo Animation
Outro
Animation Elements
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Overlay
Subscribe Animation
Animated Background
Stream Elements
Discover
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Newest templates
Best selling
Our top picks
Solutions
Video Essentials
Intro Maker
Outro Maker
Logo Animation
Slideshow Maker
Promo Videos
Stream Overlays
Photo Video Maker
Christmas Cards
Animation Maker
Music & Audio Visuals
Music Visualizer
Lyric Video Maker
Music Video Maker
Sound Wave Generator
Audio Waveform
Spotify Canvas Maker
Mockups
Mockup Generator
iPhone Mockups
T-Shirt Mockups
Hoodie Mockups
Phone Mockups
Motion Design Elements
Lower Thirds
Like & Subscribe Animation
Kinetic Typography
Animated Text Generator
Animated Backgrounds
Video Transitions
Motion Graphics
YouTube Overlays
Pricing
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Simple Video Tools
Blog
Motion Graphics Glossary
Extension for Adobe
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Affiliate Program
Sell Your Templates
Design Community
Champion Authors
Support & Help
Help
About Us
Contact Us