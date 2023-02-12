Light Rays Logo

Deliver a powerful first impression with a cinematic logo reveal framed by a dramatic doorway of light. Volumetric light rays cut through atmospheric fog onto a reflective tiled floor, focusing attention on your brand. This 3D motion graphics template is perfect for intros and outros, with customizable colors and a dedicated tagline field. Its smooth, suspenseful build and high-contrast neon glow create a premium, modern look that suits a wide range of brands and channels. Make your logo the star with a clean, centered composition and elegant motion that feels bold yet refined.