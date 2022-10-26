Luxurious Metal Reveal

Make a refined first impression with a luxury 3D metallic logo reveal. This minimalist intro/outro pairs a leather backdrop with elegant bokeh and tasteful lens flares, highlighting your mark with a glossy light sweep. Smooth, cinematic motion keeps the focus on your brand while maintaining a dark, premium aesthetic. Customize colors and flare accents to match your identity, then add your soundtrack for a polished finish. Ideal for brand intros, outros, product launches, and premium presentations.