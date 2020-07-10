Makeup Story

Turn your story into a polished promo with painterly flair. This vertical template pairs brush-stroke reveals, smooth motion, and a clear swipe-up cue to spotlight products and deals. Customize colors, fonts, and imagery to match your brand, then drop in headlines and offers for a clean, elegant result. The minimal layout keeps attention on what matters while the paint textures add character and warmth. Ideal for sales, branding, and e‑commerce stories across social platforms.