Makeup Story For Instagram

Create a polished vertical story that spotlights your products in style. This elegant, minimal template pairs soft pastel gradients with painterly brush strokes and a centered card layout to frame your media and headlines. Smooth slide-ins and fades keep attention on your message, while a swipe-up cue supports conversions. Perfect for e‑commerce promos, launches, and social ads, it’s built for quick customization—swap images, edit text, and adjust colors to match your brand. Deliver a refined, high-impact story that looks great on any platform.