Minimal Box Logo

Showcase your brand with a clean, minimal logo animation built around a crisp square outline. A smooth stroke reveal forms the box, your mark settles in, and a concise title with tagline slides in for a polished finish. Tailor it effortlessly with your logo, fonts, and colors to match any brand. The modern flat design ensures maximum clarity and impact, making it ideal for intros, outros, and quick idents. Enjoy fast, fluid motion, balanced spacing, and a professional look that keeps the focus on your brand.