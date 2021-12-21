Youtube intro for cooking channel
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Minimal Glitch Logo - Original - Poster image

Minimal Glitch Logo

00:05 · 2K (2560x1440) · 24 fps · 1 image · 1 text · 1 font · 1 audio
Logo animation
Intro
Glitch
Outro
Glitch artifacts
13.1Kexports
rating
Create a sharp, modern identity hit with a fast glitch logo reveal. This minimal design uses RGB split, chromatic aberration, scanning bars, and sliding panels to frame your mark on a deep black backdrop. Drop in your logo, edit the tagline, and tune colors to match your brand. The energetic pacing and clean layout make it perfect for channel intros, product tags, or outros where impact matters. It’s quick, bold, and easy to customize—ideal for tech, gaming, and digital-first brands that want a crisp, professional finish.
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Templates
Video Types
Intro
Music Visualization
Lyric Video
Slideshow
Promo
Mockups
Story Video
Logo Animation
Outro
Animation Elements
Motion Title
Overlay
Subscribe Animation
Animated Background
Stream Elements
Discover
All
Newest templates
Best selling
Our top picks
Solutions
Video Essentials
Intro Maker
Outro Maker
Logo Animation
Slideshow Maker
Promo Videos
Stream Overlays
Photo Video Maker
Christmas Cards
Animation Maker
Music & Audio Visuals
Music Visualizer
Lyric Video Maker
Music Video Maker
Sound Wave Generator
Audio Waveform
Spotify Canvas Maker
Mockups
Mockup Generator
iPhone Mockups
T-Shirt Mockups
Hoodie Mockups
Phone Mockups
Motion Design Elements
Lower Thirds
Like & Subscribe Animation
Kinetic Typography
Animated Text Generator
Animated Backgrounds
Video Transitions
Motion Graphics
YouTube Overlays
Pricing
Resources
Tools & Content
Simple Video Tools
Blog
Motion Graphics Glossary
Extension for Adobe
Partnerships
Affiliate Program
Sell Your Templates
Design Community
Champion Authors
Support & Help
Help
About Us
Contact Us