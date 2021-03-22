Youtube intro for cooking channel
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Neon App Promo - Original - Poster image

Neon App Promo

00:36 · 2K (2560x1440) · 30 fps · 13 videos · 1 image · 10 texts · 2 fonts · 1 audio
Promo
Mockup
App Promo
3D motion graphics
Device mockup
23.4Kexports
rating
Present your app with a sleek 3D device showcase wrapped in neon accents and minimal, elegant typography. This template highlights screens with realistic smartphone mockups, subtle particles, and smooth camera motion to focus attention on your product. Customize headline and body text, colors for background and neon, and even the phone body and reflections. Add your media to multiple scenes, then close with a clean logo outro. Ideal for apps, SaaS, startups, and product features, it delivers a cinematic, professional promo that’s ready to publish fast.
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Templates
Video Types
Intro
Music Visualization
Lyric Video
Slideshow
Promo
Mockups
Story Video
Logo Animation
Outro
Animation Elements
Motion Title
Overlay
Subscribe Animation
Animated Background
Stream Elements
Discover
All
Newest templates
Best selling
Our top picks
Solutions
Video Essentials
Intro Maker
Outro Maker
Logo Animation
Slideshow Maker
Promo Videos
Stream Overlays
Photo Video Maker
Christmas Cards
Animation Maker
Music & Audio Visuals
Music Visualizer
Lyric Video Maker
Music Video Maker
Sound Wave Generator
Audio Waveform
Spotify Canvas Maker
Mockups
Mockup Generator
iPhone Mockups
T-Shirt Mockups
Hoodie Mockups
Phone Mockups
Motion Design Elements
Lower Thirds
Like & Subscribe Animation
Kinetic Typography
Animated Text Generator
Animated Backgrounds
Video Transitions
Motion Graphics
YouTube Overlays
Pricing
Resources
Tools & Content
Simple Video Tools
Blog
Motion Graphics Glossary
Extension for Adobe
Partnerships
Affiliate Program
Sell Your Templates
Design Community
Champion Authors
Support & Help
Help
About Us
Contact Us