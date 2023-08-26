Youtube intro for cooking channel
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Neon Rainstorm Beats - Vertical - Original - Poster image

Neon Rainstorm Beats - Vertical

Up to 2h · 1080p (1080x1920) · 30 fps · 1 song · 2 images · 1 text · 1 font
Music visualization
Glow
Music
Rain
Audio reactive
2.7Kexports
rating
Bring your music to life with a neon-soaked, rain-drenched visualizer that pulses to every beat. A central logo or cover shines like a neon sign as a linear audio spectrum dances behind it, while a sleek progress bar and timer keep listeners engaged. Lightning flashes, electric accents, and a reflective wet floor create a bold, atmospheric stage for your sound. Easily customize colors, spectrum style, and visuals to suit any genre—from synthwave to bass-heavy beats. Perfect for releases, premieres, and streaming backdrops, this immersive design turns your track into a captivating audiovisual experience.
Available formats:
16:9
9:16
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Menu
Templates
Video Types
Intro
Music Visualization
Lyric Video
Slideshow
Promo
Mockups
Story Video
Logo Animation
Outro
Animation Elements
Motion Title
Overlay
Subscribe Animation
Animated Background
Stream Elements
Discover
All
Newest templates
Best selling
Our top picks
Solutions
Video Essentials
Intro Maker
Outro Maker
Logo Animation
Slideshow Maker
Promo Videos
Stream Overlays
Photo Video Maker
Christmas Cards
Animation Maker
Music & Audio Visuals
Music Visualizer
Lyric Video Maker
Music Video Maker
Sound Wave Generator
Audio Waveform
Spotify Canvas Maker
Mockups
Mockup Generator
iPhone Mockups
T-Shirt Mockups
Hoodie Mockups
Phone Mockups
Motion Design Elements
Lower Thirds
Like & Subscribe Animation
Kinetic Typography
Animated Text Generator
Animated Backgrounds
Video Transitions
Motion Graphics
YouTube Overlays
Pricing
Resources
Tools & Content
Simple Video Tools
Blog
Motion Graphics Glossary
Extension for Adobe
Partnerships
Affiliate Program
Sell Your Templates
Design Community
Champion Authors
Support & Help
Help
About Us
Contact Us