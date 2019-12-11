Youtube intro for cooking channel
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New Year Story - Original - Poster image

New Year Story

00:14 · 1080p (1080x1920) · 30 fps · 1 image · 2 texts · 1 font · 1 audio
Story video
Festive
Greeting Card
New Year
Christmas decoration
2.9Kexports
rating
Share warm holiday wishes with a polished vertical story designed for New Year and Christmas content. A clean white backdrop, gentle snowfall, glossy 3D numerals and elegant ornaments frame your message and logo for maximum impact on social platforms. Customize the headline, colors and branding to create a festive greeting or quick seasonal promo that looks premium in seconds. Optimized for 9:16 stories and reels, this template blends cozy winter ambience with smooth motion for a refined holiday touch your audience will love.
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Intro
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Logo Animation
Outro
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Overlay
Subscribe Animation
Animated Background
Stream Elements
Discover
All
Newest templates
Best selling
Our top picks
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Video Essentials
Intro Maker
Outro Maker
Logo Animation
Slideshow Maker
Promo Videos
Stream Overlays
Photo Video Maker
Christmas Cards
Animation Maker
Music & Audio Visuals
Music Visualizer
Lyric Video Maker
Music Video Maker
Sound Wave Generator
Audio Waveform
Spotify Canvas Maker
Mockups
Mockup Generator
iPhone Mockups
T-Shirt Mockups
Hoodie Mockups
Phone Mockups
Motion Design Elements
Lower Thirds
Like & Subscribe Animation
Kinetic Typography
Animated Text Generator
Animated Backgrounds
Video Transitions
Motion Graphics
YouTube Overlays
Pricing
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Simple Video Tools
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Motion Graphics Glossary
Extension for Adobe
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Sell Your Templates
Design Community
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Help
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