New Year Story

Share warm holiday wishes with a polished vertical story designed for New Year and Christmas content. A clean white backdrop, gentle snowfall, glossy 3D numerals and elegant ornaments frame your message and logo for maximum impact on social platforms. Customize the headline, colors and branding to create a festive greeting or quick seasonal promo that looks premium in seconds. Optimized for 9:16 stories and reels, this template blends cozy winter ambience with smooth motion for a refined holiday touch your audience will love.