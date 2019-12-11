New Year Story
00:14 · 1080p (1080x1920) · 30 fps · 1 image · 2 texts · 1 font · 1 audio
2.9Kexports
Share warm holiday wishes with a polished vertical story designed for New Year and Christmas content. A clean white backdrop, gentle snowfall, glossy 3D numerals and elegant ornaments frame your message and logo for maximum impact on social platforms. Customize the headline, colors and branding to create a festive greeting or quick seasonal promo that looks premium in seconds. Optimized for 9:16 stories and reels, this template blends cozy winter ambience with smooth motion for a refined holiday touch your audience will love.
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