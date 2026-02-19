Youtube intro for cooking channel
Old Cassette Lyrics - Originall - Poster image

Old Cassette Lyrics

Up to 2h · 2K (2560x1440) · 24 fps · 1 song · 2 images · 1 text · 1 font
Music visualization
Lyric video
Photorealistic
Music
3D motion graphics
28exports
rating
Bring your song to life with a retro cassette lyric visualizer. This photoreal 3D design features an old-school device with an audio‑reactive spectrum, on‑screen progress, and synced lyrics. Customize fonts, colors, and branding to match your release. The atmospheric scene with subtle dust and moody lighting adds character without distracting from the music. Ideal for singles, teasers, and full tracks, it delivers a distinctive analog vibe that elevates any genre. Create a memorable lyric video that feels tactile, gritty, and timeless—ready for sharing across platforms.
Shoeeb profile image
Shoeeb
Edit
Themes (3)
Similar templates
Best of Shoeeb
Original
Edit
Originall
Color Pop
Edit
Color Pop
Matrix
Edit
Matrix
