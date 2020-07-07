Bring your brand to life with a refined particles logo reveal. A wave of luminous particles sweeps across a dark, glossy stage to unveil your logo and an optional tagline. Crafted in elegant 3D motion graphics, this clean, minimal ident features glass-like reflections, subtle depth of field, and glowing accents for premium impact. Perfect for intros and outros across tech, corporate, and creative content. Easily customize colors, logo, and typography to match your identity and publish a polished, professional animation in minutes.