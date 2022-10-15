Rainbow Warp

Accelerate your branding with a high‑energy neon logo reveal. Rainbow‑bright light beams race across a glossy 3D surface, building luminous highlights before locking into a clean, centered logo and optional tagline. Perfect for intros and outros, this premium opener blends glow, lens flares, and reflection sweeps for a polished, futuristic look. Easily customize beam colors, tweak typography, and drop in your logo to match your identity. Ideal for channels, brands, and projects that demand speed, impact, and style.