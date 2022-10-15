Youtube intro for cooking channel
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Rainbow Warp - Original - Poster image

Rainbow Warp

00:08 · 2K (2560x1440) · 30 fps · 1 image · 1 text · 1 font · 1 audio
Logo animation
Glow
Intro
3D motion graphics
Outro
28.4Kexports
rating
Accelerate your branding with a high‑energy neon logo reveal. Rainbow‑bright light beams race across a glossy 3D surface, building luminous highlights before locking into a clean, centered logo and optional tagline. Perfect for intros and outros, this premium opener blends glow, lens flares, and reflection sweeps for a polished, futuristic look. Easily customize beam colors, tweak typography, and drop in your logo to match your identity. Ideal for channels, brands, and projects that demand speed, impact, and style.
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Templates
Video Types
Intro
Music Visualization
Lyric Video
Slideshow
Promo
Mockups
Story Video
Logo Animation
Outro
Animation Elements
Motion Title
Overlay
Subscribe Animation
Animated Background
Stream Elements
Discover
All
Newest templates
Best selling
Our top picks
Solutions
Video Essentials
Intro Maker
Outro Maker
Logo Animation
Slideshow Maker
Promo Videos
Stream Overlays
Photo Video Maker
Christmas Cards
Animation Maker
Music & Audio Visuals
Music Visualizer
Lyric Video Maker
Music Video Maker
Sound Wave Generator
Audio Waveform
Spotify Canvas Maker
Mockups
Mockup Generator
iPhone Mockups
T-Shirt Mockups
Hoodie Mockups
Phone Mockups
Motion Design Elements
Lower Thirds
Like & Subscribe Animation
Kinetic Typography
Animated Text Generator
Animated Backgrounds
Video Transitions
Motion Graphics
YouTube Overlays
Pricing
Resources
Tools & Content
Simple Video Tools
Blog
Motion Graphics Glossary
Extension for Adobe
Partnerships
Affiliate Program
Sell Your Templates
Design Community
Champion Authors
Support & Help
Help
About Us
Contact Us