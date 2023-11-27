Youtube intro for cooking channel
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Rainy Drive Lyrics - Matrix - Poster image

Rainy Drive Lyrics

Up to 2h · 2K (2560x1440) · 24 fps · 1 song · 1 video · 2 texts · 2 fonts
Lyric video
Music
Music visualization
Code rain
Rain
11.4Kexports
rating
Bring your song to life with a cinematic lyric video set against a rainy night drive. This audio‑reactive template blends neon code rain, a dynamic spectrum, and sleek 3D visuals to showcase every verse. Customize lyrics, fonts, colors, and pacing to match your track’s mood. Perfect for music releases, channels, and promos, it delivers a polished, modern look that fits any video platform. Drop in your audio and text to transform your music into an engaging visual story that fans will replay.
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Intro
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Subscribe Animation
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Stream Elements
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Video Essentials
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Logo Animation
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Promo Videos
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Christmas Cards
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Music Visualizer
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Music Video Maker
Sound Wave Generator
Audio Waveform
Spotify Canvas Maker
Mockups
Mockup Generator
iPhone Mockups
T-Shirt Mockups
Hoodie Mockups
Phone Mockups
Motion Design Elements
Lower Thirds
Like & Subscribe Animation
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YouTube Overlays
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Extension for Adobe
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