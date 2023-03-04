Ramadan Intro

Mark the holy month with a refined Ramadan opener that blends gold 3D accents, hanging lanterns, a crescent moon and sparkling particles. This elegant logo animation works as an intro, outro or festive greeting card for your brand. Easily customize background, lantern and particle colors, pick a greeting style, add your logo and a short tagline. Designed for smooth, cinematic motion and available in multiple aspect ratios, it delivers a warm, celebratory mood that suits social posts, ads and broadcasts alike.