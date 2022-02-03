Reversed Explosion Logo

Create a high-impact identity moment with a reverse explosion logo reveal. Shards, particles, and smoky atmospherics converge in a cinematic glow to assemble your brand mark with energy. Customize colors for flames and particles, set the explosion direction, and add a clean tagline for a polished finish. Perfect for intros and outros, this 3D motion design blends dramatic visuals with a bold, neon‑on‑dark look that suits tech, gaming, and modern brands. Easy to personalize, fast to render, and built to captivate from the very first frame.