en
Try for free
Try for free
Log in
English
en
Menu
Templates
All
Slideshow
Music Visualization
Intro
Video Ads
Youtuber
Stream Overlay
Employer Branding
Branding
Holidays & Sales
Product Promo
Our top picks
Solutions
Video maker
Music visualizers
Lyric videos
Intro maker
Content creator
Stream overlays
Slideshow maker
Corporate videos
Stories
Promo videos
Video ads
Pricing
Resources
Simple Video Tools
Blog
Motion Graphics Glossary
Extension for Adobe
Design Community
Champion Authors
Sell your templates
Affiliate program
Help
About us
Contact us

Rotating T-Shirt Mockup

Templates
/
Product Promo
2K
6-15s
Landscape
Mockup
Spin
Transparent
3D Motion Graphics
More details
Rotating T-Shirt Mockup - Original - Poster image
00:00/00:10
Resolution - Auto (360p)
Loop
Speed (1x)
Background - Light
Keyboard shortcuts H
Shoeeb profile image
Created by Shoeeb
36exports
10 seconds
2K (2560x1440)
24fps
7images
2texts
1font
1audio
Show off your T-shirt designs in a whole new light with our Rotating T-Shirt Mockup template. Ideal for e-commerce and social media, this looped template spins your product in full, lush detail. Ready for integration into your larger video project, it's perfect for attracting fashion-forward customers. Add your logo, text, and preferred colors to create an immersive experience that sells.
Share
Twitter
Facebook
Linkedin
Edit
Themes (5)
Similar templates
Best of Shoeeb
Original
Original
Edit
Theme 1
Basic
Edit
Gold
Gold
Edit
Arsenal
Arsenal
Edit
Basic Dark
Basic Dark
Edit
Try for free
Try for free
Log in
English
en
Menu
Templates
All
Slideshow
Music Visualization
Intro
Video Ads
Youtuber
Stream Overlay
Employer Branding
Branding
Holidays & Sales
Product Promo
Our top picks
Solutions
Video maker
Music visualizers
Lyric videos
Intro maker
Content creator
Stream overlays
Slideshow maker
Corporate videos
Stories
Promo videos
Video ads
Pricing
Resources
Simple Video Tools
Blog
Motion Graphics Glossary
Extension for Adobe
Design Community
Champion Authors
Sell your templates
Affiliate program
Help
About us
Contact us