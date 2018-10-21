Shape Glossy Logo

Make your brand pop with a glossy, minimal logo reveal. A clean circular badge forms through dynamic radial strokes as colorful Memphis-style shapes and particles burst around it. The 3D-extruded logo settles center stage, with room for a bold title and tagline below. This energetic, flat design opener is ideal for intros and outros, giving any brand a fun yet professional edge. Customize colors, fonts, and text to match your style, then export a crisp, modern logo animation ready for social posts, YouTube, presentations, and more.