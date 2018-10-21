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Shape Glossy Logo - Original - Poster image

Shape Glossy Logo

00:07 · 4K (3840x2160) · 30 fps · 1 image · 2 texts · 3 fonts · 1 audio
Logo animation
Intro
Minimal
Outro
Glossy
2Kexports
rating
Make your brand pop with a glossy, minimal logo reveal. A clean circular badge forms through dynamic radial strokes as colorful Memphis-style shapes and particles burst around it. The 3D-extruded logo settles center stage, with room for a bold title and tagline below. This energetic, flat design opener is ideal for intros and outros, giving any brand a fun yet professional edge. Customize colors, fonts, and text to match your style, then export a crisp, modern logo animation ready for social posts, YouTube, presentations, and more.
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my logo 1
by julianvinns
great video
i love it
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Try for free
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Log in
Menu
Templates
Video Types
Intro
Music Visualization
Lyric Video
Slideshow
Promo
Mockups
Story Video
Logo Animation
Outro
Animation Elements
Motion Title
Overlay
Subscribe Animation
Animated Background
Stream Elements
Discover
All
Newest templates
Best selling
Our top picks
Solutions
Video Essentials
Intro Maker
Outro Maker
Logo Animation
Slideshow Maker
Promo Videos
Stream Overlays
Photo Video Maker
Christmas Cards
Animation Maker
Music & Audio Visuals
Music Visualizer
Lyric Video Maker
Music Video Maker
Sound Wave Generator
Audio Waveform
Spotify Canvas Maker
Mockups
Mockup Generator
iPhone Mockups
T-Shirt Mockups
Hoodie Mockups
Phone Mockups
Motion Design Elements
Lower Thirds
Like & Subscribe Animation
Kinetic Typography
Animated Text Generator
Animated Backgrounds
Video Transitions
Motion Graphics
YouTube Overlays
Pricing
Resources
Tools & Content
Simple Video Tools
Blog
Motion Graphics Glossary
Extension for Adobe
Partnerships
Affiliate Program
Sell Your Templates
Design Community
Champion Authors
Support & Help
Help
About Us
Contact Us