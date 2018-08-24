Shapes Logo Reveal

Elevate your branding with a clean, minimal logo reveal. Three glowing dots orbit and sweep light trails before unveiling your logo on a glossy, reflective floor. The polished 3D look, neon accents, and elegant motion make this a powerful intro or outro for any channel. Customize your logo, tagline, handle, colors, and sizing to match your identity in seconds. With bold contrast on a dark backdrop and smooth, fluid animation, your mark takes center stage and leaves a modern, premium impression.