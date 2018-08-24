Youtube intro for cooking channel
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Shapes Logo Reveal - Original - Poster image

Shapes Logo Reveal

00:08 · 4K (3840x2160) · 30 fps · 1 image · 2 texts · 2 fonts · 1 audio
Logo animation
Intro
Outro
3D motion graphics
Glossy
11.1Kexports
rating
Elevate your branding with a clean, minimal logo reveal. Three glowing dots orbit and sweep light trails before unveiling your logo on a glossy, reflective floor. The polished 3D look, neon accents, and elegant motion make this a powerful intro or outro for any channel. Customize your logo, tagline, handle, colors, and sizing to match your identity in seconds. With bold contrast on a dark backdrop and smooth, fluid animation, your mark takes center stage and leaves a modern, premium impression.
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Templates
Video Types
Intro
Music Visualization
Lyric Video
Slideshow
Promo
Mockups
Story Video
Logo Animation
Outro
Animation Elements
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Overlay
Subscribe Animation
Animated Background
Stream Elements
Discover
All
Newest templates
Best selling
Our top picks
Solutions
Video Essentials
Intro Maker
Outro Maker
Logo Animation
Slideshow Maker
Promo Videos
Stream Overlays
Photo Video Maker
Christmas Cards
Animation Maker
Music & Audio Visuals
Music Visualizer
Lyric Video Maker
Music Video Maker
Sound Wave Generator
Audio Waveform
Spotify Canvas Maker
Mockups
Mockup Generator
iPhone Mockups
T-Shirt Mockups
Hoodie Mockups
Phone Mockups
Motion Design Elements
Lower Thirds
Like & Subscribe Animation
Kinetic Typography
Animated Text Generator
Animated Backgrounds
Video Transitions
Motion Graphics
YouTube Overlays
Pricing
Resources
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Simple Video Tools
Blog
Motion Graphics Glossary
Extension for Adobe
Partnerships
Affiliate Program
Sell Your Templates
Design Community
Champion Authors
Support & Help
Help
About Us
Contact Us