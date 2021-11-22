Simple Clean Logo

Showcase your brand with a clean, minimalist logo animation powered by expressive brush strokes. This polished ident reveals your mark with smooth, paint-style motion, then settles on a centered layout with optional tagline. Customize background, logo colors, and text to match your identity. The refined pacing and subtle lens flare accents make it perfect for intros and outros across any platform. Easy to use, versatile, and eye-catching, it fits agencies, creators, and brands seeking a fresh, modern logo reveal without clutter.