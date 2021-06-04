Simple Waving Logo
00:10 · 1080p (1920x1080) · 30 fps · 1 image · 1 text · 1 font · 1 audio
4.8Kexports
Showcase your brand with a sleek 3D logo animation that feels fluid, glossy, and refined. Liquid-like fragments merge into an elegant glass form, settling into a centered composition with gentle motion. Perfect for intros and outros, it balances minimal design with premium depth-of-field and clean lighting. Easily customize your logo, tagline, colors, and background to match your identity. Ideal for channels, branded bumpers, and product intros where a modern, understated aesthetic is key.
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