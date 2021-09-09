Youtube intro for cooking channel
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Sketch Logo Reveal - Original - Poster image

Sketch Logo Reveal

00:07 · 2K (2560x1440) · 30 fps · 1 image · 1 text · 1 font · 1 audio
Logo animation
Intro
Hand-drawn
Outro
Write-on animation
1.8Kexports
rating
Give your brand a handcrafted edge with a clean, hand-drawn logo reveal. This minimalist, grunge‑tinged animation sketches your mark into focus over a textured surface, then settles into a bold, centered lockup with an optional tagline. Ideal as an intro or outro, it balances a creative pencil‑drawn vibe with professional polish. Easily customize your logo, tagline, colors, and typography to match any brand system. Whether you’re opening a video, closing a reel, or creating a quick ident, this logo animation delivers clarity, style, and recognition in seconds.
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Templates
Video Types
Intro
Music Visualization
Lyric Video
Slideshow
Promo
Mockups
Story Video
Logo Animation
Outro
Animation Elements
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Overlay
Subscribe Animation
Animated Background
Stream Elements
Discover
All
Newest templates
Best selling
Our top picks
Solutions
Video Essentials
Intro Maker
Outro Maker
Logo Animation
Slideshow Maker
Promo Videos
Stream Overlays
Photo Video Maker
Christmas Cards
Animation Maker
Music & Audio Visuals
Music Visualizer
Lyric Video Maker
Music Video Maker
Sound Wave Generator
Audio Waveform
Spotify Canvas Maker
Mockups
Mockup Generator
iPhone Mockups
T-Shirt Mockups
Hoodie Mockups
Phone Mockups
Motion Design Elements
Lower Thirds
Like & Subscribe Animation
Kinetic Typography
Animated Text Generator
Animated Backgrounds
Video Transitions
Motion Graphics
YouTube Overlays
Pricing
Resources
Tools & Content
Simple Video Tools
Blog
Motion Graphics Glossary
Extension for Adobe
Partnerships
Affiliate Program
Sell Your Templates
Design Community
Champion Authors
Support & Help
Help
About Us
Contact Us