Sketch Logo Reveal
00:07 · 2K (2560x1440) · 30 fps · 1 image · 1 text · 1 font · 1 audio
1.8Kexports
Give your brand a handcrafted edge with a clean, hand-drawn logo reveal. This minimalist, grunge‑tinged animation sketches your mark into focus over a textured surface, then settles into a bold, centered lockup with an optional tagline. Ideal as an intro or outro, it balances a creative pencil‑drawn vibe with professional polish. Easily customize your logo, tagline, colors, and typography to match any brand system. Whether you’re opening a video, closing a reel, or creating a quick ident, this logo animation delivers clarity, style, and recognition in seconds.
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