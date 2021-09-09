Sketch Logo Reveal

Give your brand a handcrafted edge with a clean, hand-drawn logo reveal. This minimalist, grunge‑tinged animation sketches your mark into focus over a textured surface, then settles into a bold, centered lockup with an optional tagline. Ideal as an intro or outro, it balances a creative pencil‑drawn vibe with professional polish. Easily customize your logo, tagline, colors, and typography to match any brand system. Whether you’re opening a video, closing a reel, or creating a quick ident, this logo animation delivers clarity, style, and recognition in seconds.