Stream Stinger Transition

Supercharge your branding with a fast, neon lightning logo intro. This bold, cartoon-styled animation features hand-drawn electric arcs, a glowing energy ring, and crisp chevron wipes. Customize all colors and glow levels to match your identity in seconds. Ideal as an intro or outro for streams, gaming content, and dynamic video openers. The centered composition and high-contrast, vibrant palette ensure your mark lands with impact on every platform. Drop in your logo and unleash a snappy, electrified reveal that’s clean, modern, and unforgettable.