Youtube intro for cooking channel
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Valentine Promo - Original - Poster image

Valentine Promo

00:35 · 1080p (1920x1080) · 30 fps · 6 images · 15 texts · 2 fonts · 1 audio
Promo
Sale
Romance
Heart shape
Slideshow
2Kexports
rating
Drive seasonal sales with a charming Valentine’s Day promo. This pastel, heart-filled video showcases up to five products with clean photo frames, bold discount callouts, and a clear call-to-action. Smooth diagonal slice transitions and floating 3D hearts keep attention on your offers, while the final logo scene ties your branding together. Easily customize images, text, fonts, and colors—from background and hearts to titles and accents—to match your store’s look. Perfect for e-commerce, social ads, and holiday campaigns where love and great deals meet.
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Templates
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Intro
Music Visualization
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Promo
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Logo Animation
Outro
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Subscribe Animation
Animated Background
Stream Elements
Discover
All
Newest templates
Best selling
Our top picks
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Video Essentials
Intro Maker
Outro Maker
Logo Animation
Slideshow Maker
Promo Videos
Stream Overlays
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Christmas Cards
Animation Maker
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Music Visualizer
Lyric Video Maker
Music Video Maker
Sound Wave Generator
Audio Waveform
Spotify Canvas Maker
Mockups
Mockup Generator
iPhone Mockups
T-Shirt Mockups
Hoodie Mockups
Phone Mockups
Motion Design Elements
Lower Thirds
Like & Subscribe Animation
Kinetic Typography
Animated Text Generator
Animated Backgrounds
Video Transitions
Motion Graphics
YouTube Overlays
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Simple Video Tools
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Extension for Adobe
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Sell Your Templates
Design Community
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Help
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