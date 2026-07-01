Wraith Portal Finish

Make an unforgettable entrance with a cinematic 3D portal logo animation. This high‑energy, futuristic intro races through a sci‑fi corridor, charging a glowing vortex that flashes into a clean, centered logo and tagline. It’s perfect for gaming channels, tech brands, and any project that needs impact. Customize colors, fonts, and audio to match your identity, and deliver a bold, neon‑lit reveal your audience won’t forget. Designed for fast, fluid motion and dramatic atmosphere, this template turns your logo into a powerful statement.