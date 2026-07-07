Wraith Portal Finish - Vertical

Make an unforgettable exit or opener with a cinematic, futuristic logo reveal. This vertical sci‑fi scene follows a hero through a tunnel as a glowing portal surges into a blinding reveal, landing on your brand card. It’s built for gaming and esports channels, teasers, and reels. Customize logo, tagline, and colors to match your identity, and pair it with your own track. Fast motion, energy effects, and atmospheric lighting ensure high impact in seconds—ideal as an intro or outro for any high‑octane brand.