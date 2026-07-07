Youtube intro for cooking channel
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Wraith Portal Finish - Vertical - Original - Poster image

Wraith Portal Finish - Vertical

00:16 · 1080p (1080x1920) · 30 fps · 1 image · 1 text · 1 font · 1 audio
Logo animation
3D motion graphics
Outro
Cinematic
Futuristic
9exports
rating
Make an unforgettable exit or opener with a cinematic, futuristic logo reveal. This vertical sci‑fi scene follows a hero through a tunnel as a glowing portal surges into a blinding reveal, landing on your brand card. It’s built for gaming and esports channels, teasers, and reels. Customize logo, tagline, and colors to match your identity, and pair it with your own track. Fast motion, energy effects, and atmospheric lighting ensure high impact in seconds—ideal as an intro or outro for any high‑octane brand.
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Video Types
Intro
Music Visualization
Lyric Video
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Logo Animation
Outro
Animation Elements
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Overlay
Subscribe Animation
Animated Background
Stream Elements
Discover
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Newest templates
Best selling
Our top picks
Solutions
Video Essentials
Intro Maker
Outro Maker
Logo Animation
Slideshow Maker
Promo Videos
Stream Overlays
Photo Video Maker
Christmas Cards
Animation Maker
Music & Audio Visuals
Music Visualizer
Lyric Video Maker
Music Video Maker
Sound Wave Generator
Audio Waveform
Spotify Canvas Maker
Mockups
Mockup Generator
iPhone Mockups
T-Shirt Mockups
Hoodie Mockups
Phone Mockups
Motion Design Elements
Lower Thirds
Like & Subscribe Animation
Kinetic Typography
Animated Text Generator
Animated Backgrounds
Video Transitions
Motion Graphics
YouTube Overlays
Pricing
Resources
Tools & Content
Simple Video Tools
Blog
Motion Graphics Glossary
Extension for Adobe
Partnerships
Affiliate Program
Sell Your Templates
Design Community
Champion Authors
Support & Help
Help
About Us
Contact Us