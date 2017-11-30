ACME Cartoon Bomb

Bring a blast of nostalgia to your brand with a playful cartoon logo animation. Vibrant concentric rings, a sizzling fuse, starburst sparks and a big smoke poof deliver a bold intro or outro in seconds. Easily customize fonts, colors and background gradients, tweak the fuse position and style, and fine‑tune spark and smoke hues to match your identity. Swap in your logo and headlines, and you’re ready to make a memorable entrance on YouTube, streams, promos and more. A retro‑inspired, geometric, flat design look that’s energetic, fun and unmistakably bold.