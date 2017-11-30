Youtube intro for cooking channel
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ACME Cartoon Bomb - Original - Poster image

ACME Cartoon Bomb

00:08 · 1080p (1920x1080) · 30 fps · 1 image · 3 texts · 2 fonts · 1 audio
Logo animation
Cartoon
Intro
Concentric rings
Outro
56.9Kexports
rating
Bring a blast of nostalgia to your brand with a playful cartoon logo animation. Vibrant concentric rings, a sizzling fuse, starburst sparks and a big smoke poof deliver a bold intro or outro in seconds. Easily customize fonts, colors and background gradients, tweak the fuse position and style, and fine‑tune spark and smoke hues to match your identity. Swap in your logo and headlines, and you’re ready to make a memorable entrance on YouTube, streams, promos and more. A retro‑inspired, geometric, flat design look that’s energetic, fun and unmistakably bold.
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Intro
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Logo Animation
Outro
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Stream Elements
Discover
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Newest templates
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Intro Maker
Outro Maker
Logo Animation
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Promo Videos
Stream Overlays
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Christmas Cards
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Music Visualizer
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Music Video Maker
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Audio Waveform
Spotify Canvas Maker
Mockups
Mockup Generator
iPhone Mockups
T-Shirt Mockups
Hoodie Mockups
Phone Mockups
Motion Design Elements
Lower Thirds
Like & Subscribe Animation
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Extension for Adobe
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Sell Your Templates
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