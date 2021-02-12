Angel of Trap

Launch your tracks with an energetic, audio‑reactive circle visualizer inspired by modern trap visuals. This template features a dynamic circular spectrum, glitch accents, drifting particles, a timer, and clean artist/title fields. Customize your logo, colors, spectrum shape, and background media to brand every release consistently. Beat‑synced motion, chromatic effects, and a dark neon palette make your music pop on any platform. Perfect for producers, labels, and channels looking for a polished, modern look without the hassle.