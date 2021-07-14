Anime Impact

Unleash a striking anime-style logo animation. A blazing comet swirls through a starfield, slams into a moon, and explodes into dramatic impact frames, speed lines, and debris to reveal your brand. This energetic, cinematic opener doubles as an outro, with a clean centered logo and optional tagline. Easily customize colors for the sky, stars, comet, and moon, set your logo and text, pick your font, and add audio. Perfect for creators seeking a comic-book flair and space-infused intensity that grabs attention instantly.