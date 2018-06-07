Another Brick Wall

Transform your tracks into street‑style visuals with a beat‑reactive circular spectrum painted over a gritty brick wall. Add your artist and song titles, drop in a logo or cover, and fine‑tune colors to match your brand. A built‑in progress bar and timecode keep viewers engaged from start to finish. Perfect for music releases, channel uploads, and background visuals, this template blends urban graffiti aesthetics with a responsive audio spectrum for an eye‑catching, professional look—no design skills required.