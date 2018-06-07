Youtube intro for cooking channel
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Another Brick Wall - Original - Poster image

Another Brick Wall

Up to 2h · 1080p (1920x1080) · 30 fps · 1 song · 1 video · 1 image · 2 texts · 1 font
Music visualization
Urban
Music
Audio spectrum
Audio reactive
7.1Kexports
rating
Transform your tracks into street‑style visuals with a beat‑reactive circular spectrum painted over a gritty brick wall. Add your artist and song titles, drop in a logo or cover, and fine‑tune colors to match your brand. A built‑in progress bar and timecode keep viewers engaged from start to finish. Perfect for music releases, channel uploads, and background visuals, this template blends urban graffiti aesthetics with a responsive audio spectrum for an eye‑catching, professional look—no design skills required.
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Menu
Templates
Video Types
Intro
Music Visualization
Lyric Video
Slideshow
Promo
Mockups
Story Video
Logo Animation
Outro
Animation Elements
Motion Title
Overlay
Subscribe Animation
Animated Background
Stream Elements
Discover
All
Newest templates
Best selling
Our top picks
Solutions
Video Essentials
Intro Maker
Outro Maker
Logo Animation
Slideshow Maker
Promo Videos
Stream Overlays
Photo Video Maker
Christmas Cards
Animation Maker
Music & Audio Visuals
Music Visualizer
Lyric Video Maker
Music Video Maker
Sound Wave Generator
Audio Waveform
Spotify Canvas Maker
Mockups
Mockup Generator
iPhone Mockups
T-Shirt Mockups
Hoodie Mockups
Phone Mockups
Motion Design Elements
Lower Thirds
Like & Subscribe Animation
Kinetic Typography
Animated Text Generator
Animated Backgrounds
Video Transitions
Motion Graphics
YouTube Overlays
Pricing
Resources
Tools & Content
Simple Video Tools
Blog
Motion Graphics Glossary
Extension for Adobe
Partnerships
Affiliate Program
Sell Your Templates
Design Community
Champion Authors
Support & Help
Help
About Us
Contact Us