Atom
00:08 · 4K (3840x2160) · 30 fps · 1 image · 2 texts · 2 fonts · 1 audio
2.6Kexports
Launch your brand with a sleek atom-themed logo reveal. This minimal 2D design draws orbiting lines around your mark over a vibrant gradient backdrop. It’s perfect for intros and outros for webinars, lessons, presentations, or YouTube. Smooth write-on strokes, gentle rotation, and a centered layout keep attention on your logo, with room for a title and subtitle. Ideal for science, tech, education, and corporate content, this flat, geometric style adapts to your brand colors and fonts in seconds.
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