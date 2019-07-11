Launch your brand with a sleek atom-themed logo reveal. This minimal 2D design draws orbiting lines around your mark over a vibrant gradient backdrop. It’s perfect for intros and outros for webinars, lessons, presentations, or YouTube. Smooth write-on strokes, gentle rotation, and a centered layout keep attention on your logo, with room for a title and subtitle. Ideal for science, tech, education, and corporate content, this flat, geometric style adapts to your brand colors and fonts in seconds.