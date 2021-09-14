Youtube intro for cooking channel
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Balloon Emotes - Balloon Default Position - Poster image

Balloon Emotes

Up to 2h · 2K (2560x1440) · 30 fps · 1 song · 1 image · 1 text · 1 font
Music visualization
Cartoon
Music
Balloon
Audio reactive
3.8Kexports
rating
Turn your music into a fun, eye-catching visual with a playful balloon character that morphs into hand signs on every beat. This 2D cartoon visualizer features a vibrant illustrated landscape, smooth gradient skies, and bouncy motion synced to your audio. Drop in your cover or logo and artist name, fine‑tune colors, and pick the frequency range that drives the dance. Ideal for track teasers, uploads, and channel branding, it delivers a cheeky, upbeat vibe that keeps viewers watching from start to finish.
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Menu
Templates
Video Types
Intro
Music Visualization
Lyric Video
Slideshow
Promo
Mockups
Story Video
Logo Animation
Outro
Animation Elements
Motion Title
Overlay
Subscribe Animation
Animated Background
Stream Elements
Discover
All
Newest templates
Best selling
Our top picks
Solutions
Video Essentials
Intro Maker
Outro Maker
Logo Animation
Slideshow Maker
Promo Videos
Stream Overlays
Photo Video Maker
Christmas Cards
Animation Maker
Music & Audio Visuals
Music Visualizer
Lyric Video Maker
Music Video Maker
Sound Wave Generator
Audio Waveform
Spotify Canvas Maker
Mockups
Mockup Generator
iPhone Mockups
T-Shirt Mockups
Hoodie Mockups
Phone Mockups
Motion Design Elements
Lower Thirds
Like & Subscribe Animation
Kinetic Typography
Animated Text Generator
Animated Backgrounds
Video Transitions
Motion Graphics
YouTube Overlays
Pricing
Resources
Tools & Content
Simple Video Tools
Blog
Motion Graphics Glossary
Extension for Adobe
Partnerships
Affiliate Program
Sell Your Templates
Design Community
Champion Authors
Support & Help
Help
About Us
Contact Us