Bass Factory

Bring your music to life with an energetic, neon visualizer inspired by lava-lamp motion. This template reacts to your audio with fluid, waxy shapes, bold titles, and vibrant gradients on a dark stage atmosphere. Easily add your track, update the title and subtitle, drop in cover art, and choose a custom image or video background. Fine‑tune colors and spectrum behavior to match your sound and brand. Perfect for single releases, channel uploads, premieres, and livestream visuals—fast to customize and captivating to watch.