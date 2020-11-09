Youtube intro for cooking channel
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Bass Factory - Synth - Poster image

Bass Factory

Up to 2h · 2K (2560x1440) · 30 fps · 1 song · 1 video · 1 image · 2 texts · 2 fonts
Music visualization
Psychedelic
Music
Audio reactive
Blob shape
10.8Kexports
rating
Bring your music to life with an energetic, neon visualizer inspired by lava-lamp motion. This template reacts to your audio with fluid, waxy shapes, bold titles, and vibrant gradients on a dark stage atmosphere. Easily add your track, update the title and subtitle, drop in cover art, and choose a custom image or video background. Fine‑tune colors and spectrum behavior to match your sound and brand. Perfect for single releases, channel uploads, premieres, and livestream visuals—fast to customize and captivating to watch.
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Skvifi
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Menu
Templates
Video Types
Intro
Music Visualization
Lyric Video
Slideshow
Promo
Mockups
Story Video
Logo Animation
Outro
Animation Elements
Motion Title
Overlay
Subscribe Animation
Animated Background
Stream Elements
Discover
All
Newest templates
Best selling
Our top picks
Solutions
Video Essentials
Intro Maker
Outro Maker
Logo Animation
Slideshow Maker
Promo Videos
Stream Overlays
Photo Video Maker
Christmas Cards
Animation Maker
Music & Audio Visuals
Music Visualizer
Lyric Video Maker
Music Video Maker
Sound Wave Generator
Audio Waveform
Spotify Canvas Maker
Mockups
Mockup Generator
iPhone Mockups
T-Shirt Mockups
Hoodie Mockups
Phone Mockups
Motion Design Elements
Lower Thirds
Like & Subscribe Animation
Kinetic Typography
Animated Text Generator
Animated Backgrounds
Video Transitions
Motion Graphics
YouTube Overlays
Pricing
Resources
Tools & Content
Simple Video Tools
Blog
Motion Graphics Glossary
Extension for Adobe
Partnerships
Affiliate Program
Sell Your Templates
Design Community
Champion Authors
Support & Help
Help
About Us
Contact Us