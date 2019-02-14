Be My Valentine

Celebrate love with a playful, hand-drawn Valentine’s video card. This single-scene design features a heart-shaped photo frame, a ribbon title, and a customizable message. Concentric hearts and radiant sunburst rays set a sweet, romantic mood, while smooth animation keeps it engaging. Personalize colors, fonts, names, and imagery to match your story, then export for social, messaging, or email. Ideal for last-minute greetings, anniversaries, proposals, or date invites—just drop in your details and share.