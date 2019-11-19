Youtube intro for cooking channel
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Black Friday Box Vertical - Black Friday - Poster image

Black Friday Box Vertical

00:09 · 1080p (1080x1920) · 30 fps · 2 images · 4 texts · 2 fonts · 1 audio
Logo animation
Intro
Minimal
Outro
Square shape
648exports
rating
Craft a polished brand moment with a clean, geometric logo reveal. This minimal, flat-design intro showcases a bold title that transitions into your logo via a smooth card flip, accented by elegant line details and a type-on URL. Perfect for intros, outros, and punchy promos, it adapts to multiple aspect ratios for universal use. Effortlessly customize colors, typography, text, media, and pacing to match your brand and campaign goals. Deliver a crisp, modern identity cue that works across social, ads, and content branding—fast, flexible, and always on message.
Available formats:
16:9
9:16
1:1
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Templates
Video Types
Intro
Music Visualization
Lyric Video
Slideshow
Promo
Mockups
Story Video
Logo Animation
Outro
Animation Elements
Motion Title
Overlay
Subscribe Animation
Animated Background
Stream Elements
Discover
All
Newest templates
Best selling
Our top picks
Solutions
Video Essentials
Intro Maker
Outro Maker
Logo Animation
Slideshow Maker
Promo Videos
Stream Overlays
Photo Video Maker
Christmas Cards
Animation Maker
Music & Audio Visuals
Music Visualizer
Lyric Video Maker
Music Video Maker
Sound Wave Generator
Audio Waveform
Spotify Canvas Maker
Mockups
Mockup Generator
iPhone Mockups
T-Shirt Mockups
Hoodie Mockups
Phone Mockups
Motion Design Elements
Lower Thirds
Like & Subscribe Animation
Kinetic Typography
Animated Text Generator
Animated Backgrounds
Video Transitions
Motion Graphics
YouTube Overlays
Pricing
Resources
Tools & Content
Simple Video Tools
Blog
Motion Graphics Glossary
Extension for Adobe
Partnerships
Affiliate Program
Sell Your Templates
Design Community
Champion Authors
Support & Help
Help
About Us
Contact Us