Black Speakers

Showcase your track with a sleek, audio‑reactive visualizer. This design features twin 3D speakers, a clean linear spectrum, central cover art or logo, and bold titles for artist and song. The layout is minimal and elegant, with a dark, modern stage that fits any genre. Upload your audio, adjust spectrum sensitivity and colors, and make the cover art pulse to the beat. Ideal for YouTube, streaming platforms and social media drops. Turn any song into a professional‑looking video in minutes.